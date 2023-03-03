Nicola Peltz FInally Wears A Victoria Beckham Dress To Designer’s PFW Show With Brooklyn & Family

It’s about time! The wife of Brooklyn Beckham, actress Nicola Peltz, finally dressed in a design by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham after her plans to have the Spice Girls member design her wedding dress fell through in 2022. Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 28, were spotted arriving at the 48-year-old fashion designer’s Fall/Winter Paris Fashion Week show on March 3, 2023 hand in hand, with Nicola donning an asymmetric black and white layered gown, as seen below. The flowy dress featured a gray and white pleated skirt with a mesh overlay and a black velvet bodice and sleeve, with the other sleeve being made of a white pleated material.

The Bates Motel actress paired the chic and unique look with black leather gloves and skintight, black leather platform boots that added a few inches to her height. She accessorized with a boxy black purse and a thick gold watch around her left wrist. Nicola had her brunette hair pulled back away from her face in a simple, half-up, half-down style.

Brooklyn, for this part, looked dapper in a dark grey double-breasted suit. He wore a white button-down shirt underneath that was styled more casually with a few top buttons left open and completed his handsome look with black dress shoes.

Victoria, who founded her eponymous fashion brand in 2008, was supported by her husband, David Beckham, and their kids, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11, as well. They also have a 20-year-old son named Romeo, but he was absent from the event. Victoria took to her Instagram with a family photo from Paris to express her appreciation for their support. “I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham,” she captioned the beautiful pic. “Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)”.

Victoria’s family also supported her at her Paris Fashion Week show in Sept. 2022 and she showed her appreciation once again by sharing an image of them on Instagram. This time, the photo also included British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Romeo made an appearance, while Cruz was not present. Victoria was especially thankful to have her family’s support at her runway show, which marked her debut at Paris Fashion Week. While Nicola showed her support at the event, she was not dressed by he mother-in-law.

Nicola’s presence at both of Victoria’s Paris shows may point to some reconciliation amid reports that she and Nicola don’t get along, especially following Nicola and Brooklyn’s April 2022 wedding, during which Valentino and not Victoria dressed Nicola. Nicola finally spoke out about the alleged feud and the real reason she did not wear a wedding dress by Victoria Beckham in Sept. 2022. “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story,” Nicola explained to GRAZIA USA. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’”

“We connected to start designing the dress,” she continued, “and then a few days went by, and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”

Before the highly anticipated explanation, Brooklyn hit back against feud rumors. “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that,” he told Variety in Aug. 2022. “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”