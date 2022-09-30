Victoria Beckham Breaks Down In Tears At Paris Fashion Show After Reuniting With Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham got emotional as she walked the runway and closed out her first-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 30. In photos seen here, the 47-year-old designer teared up and covered her face as she walked the catwalk following her show. She donned a svelte black midi dress from her brand and paired it with black tights and black booties for her special moment.

Victoria’s touching moment came as her eldest son with David Beckham, 47, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, sat front row to support her. Their attendance was not confirmed until the show started and were seen in the crowd. Victoria’s support from the newlyweds came amid rumors that she and Nicola don’t get along, despite the fact that Brooklyn previously said his family and Nicola get along just fine.

David, Brooklyn, and Nicola sat alongside the rest of the Beckham brood, including Romeo Beckham, 20, and Cruz Beckham, 17, and their 11-year-old sister Harper. Cruz’s girlfriend, Tana Holding, was also present for the family affair. The youngest three Beckham kids and Tana were spotted leaving the La Reserve Hotel in Paris with David, who was adorably walking hand in hand with his little girl, ahead of the former Spice Girl‘s show. Brooklyn and Nicola arrived separately and it’s not clear where they are staying for their trip to the City of Lights.

Victoria ran into her family right before her show started and posted about the exciting moment on Instagram. “So just finishing off show detail … look who I run into!” she said in a selfie video. Brooklyn and Nicola were not present.

After her big show, Victoria shared an image of her entire family sitting with the top folks at Vogue on her Instagram page, which can be seen here. From left to right sat Brooklyn, Nicola, British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, Harper, David, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey,” she sweetly captioned the casual snapshot.

Ahead of her Paris Fashion Week debut, Victoria gushed about what it meant to her to be making her mark at the iconic fashion event for the first time. “It’s a big deal for me to do a show in Paris. It’s been a dream, and therefore the collection has to reflect that,” she told Vogue on the day of her debut. “I always show clothes that are wearable. It’s never just about creating a silhouette that no one’s gonna buy and then selling a lot of bags. I sell what I show on the catwalk. I certainly felt a lot of pressure knowing I was going to show in Paris.”

Speaking of her nerves, she added, “It’s daunting but it’s fun. I’m doing this in a very humble way. When I started in New York, I didn’t go all singing and dancing.” She continued, “We’re not doing a massive, massive show. I’m just so happy to be part of the conversation and be here in Paris. It’s me just getting a little foot in the door, you know? This is me doing it my way.”