David Beckham Holds Hands With Daughter Harper, 11, As Whole Family Arrives At Victoria’s Fashion Show

David Beckham, 47, and three of his four children arrived in Paris to support his wife Victoria Beckham, 48, at her debut Paris Fashion Week show. David held hands with his daughter Harper, 11, while his sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, followed the father-daughter duo out of the La Reserve Hotel on September 30. The foursome was joined by Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding. David and Victoria’s eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, were not there.

David looked so handsome in a blue turtleneck sweater, a black coat, and a pair of white trousers, as he headed to see his gorgeous wife’s highly-anticipated fashion show. The former pro soccer player also wore glasses and brown suede shoes. Harper looked adorable in a black dress and donned cute pigtails for the big event. Cruz wore a fancy red jacket and black leather pants and held hands with his girlfriend. Romeo wore a graphic brown shirt and pants and walked in the back of the group.

Victoria is hosting the first runway show for her fashion brand at PFW on Friday. “It’s always been a dream of mine to show in Paris,” Victoria told WWD during a recent interview about her company. “And it’s the right time. It’s a strong brand moment, and I’m very, very excited.” The Spice Girls singer teased the fashion show on Instagram hours before it started and said she was “putting the finishing touches to my #VBSS23 collection.”

After her family arrived at the venue, Victoria filmed herself while David and all her children except for Brooklyn could be seen in the background. “Look who I ran into!” she joked in the video, which can be seen above.

Fans are wondering if Brooklyn and Nicola will attend the show, amidst reports that Victoria is feuding with her daughter-in-law. The newlyweds have shut down the rumors of bad blood in the family.