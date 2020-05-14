See Pic
Jessica Simpson, 39, Debuts 2-Year-Old Daughter Birdie’s Wild Hairstyle In Sweet New Pic

News Editor

Jessica Simpson posted the cutest snap of her 1-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae on May 13! Her youngest (of 3 kids) was pictured smiling with her hair styled in 2 blonde pigtails. The author also shared a cute story about Birdie’s white romper!

Jessica Simpson‘s daughter, Birdie Mae is getting so big! The Open Book author, 39, shared a new photo of the 1-year-old sporting tiny pigtails on top of her head — and, it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day. Birdie is pictured holding onto a white bathtub in the smiling snap, which meant a lot to Jessica.

“I picked out cute bird prints when baby bird was in my belly and now she is wearing them!!!” the “With You” singer gushed in the caption of her Instagram post on Wednesday. “There is always inspiration behind the details. My beautiful #BIRDIEMAE,” she concluded.

Many stars and even Jessica’s father, Joe Simpson shared sweet comments under her post. “How beautiful is she,” Birdie’s grandfather wrote. “Oh Lordy that face,” actress January Jones commented with a pink heart emoji. “Those dimples,” L.A.’s Finest star, Jessica Alba added, along with three pink heart emojis.  

(Photo credit: Jessica Simpson/Instagram) 

Jessica’s tribute to Birdie Mae came after her oldest daughter, Maxwell Drew, 8, made her a tie-dye sweatshirt for Mother’s Day on May 10. She opened up about the artsy experience in a blog post on her website with photos that showed Maxwell during the tie-dye process. Jessica also provided a step-by-step guide for other mothers and daughters who want to join in on the tie-dye trend.

Maxwell, who is wise beyond her years, often makes cameos on her mom’s social media. The youngster recently revealed that she’s reading her mom’s new memoir, Open Book, during a video Jessica posted of the duo on Instagram.

“You’re reading so good. How in the world are you reading so fast?” Jessica asked in the clip, which was a tribute to Maxwell on her 8th birthday, May 2.  “I’m on the second chapter of your book!” Maxwell replied, to which her mom replied, “Are you? That’s amazing, Max! My book is hard to read.”