David Beckham & Look-Alike Son Romeo, 18, Rock Matching Bleached Blonde Hairstyles In Cute Photo

David Beckham snuggled up next to his mini-me son Romeo, 18, as they both rocked matching bleached blonde hair in a new Instagram snapshot.

David Beckham, 46, and his son Romeo, 18, are looking more alike than ever. In a sweet father-son selfie shared to Instagram by Romeo on July 28, the soccer star and his second-oldest child sported matching bleached blonde hairstyles while snuggling up to one another. Romeo laid on the couch while giving the camera a big smile, as his famous father rested comfortably on the teen’s shoulder while similarly looking as happy as ever. Romeo used a black heart emoji to caption the adorable snapshot.

Romeo is often twinning with his father, especially after adopting the athlete’s hairstyle. On July 15, the pair looked like doppelgängers in a family photo that also featured David’s son Cruz, 16, who sported a bold hairstyle of his own. While Romeo and David were matching with their short bleach blonde hair, Cruz opted to change his dark ‘do for a vibrant bubblegum pink cut. The Beckham boys’ hairstyles came courtesy of hairstylist Josh Wood.

In his caption, David hilariously reminded his sons that “he did it first” in regards to his hairstyle changes. “Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90’s,” he wrote. “by the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it.” Meanwhile, the rest of the Beckham clan, which includes David’s wife Victoria Beckham, 47, their daughter Harper, 10, and son Brooklyn, 22, all avoided undergoing the serious hairstyle adjustments. However, they did compliment their loved ones looks, with Victoria commenting on her husband’s post, “Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!!” while Brooklyn said, “Looks so cool.”

Romeo actually debuted his new platinum blonde look back in May. His dad similarly trolled him on Instagram at the time, leaving a comment that read: “Nice hair” and “I wonder where u got that idea from,” complete with the laugh emoji. Luckily, Victoria was less teasing about her son’s makeover. “Wow!!!” she captioned the photo of her son that she posted to her Instagram Story. Gotta love the Beckham family!