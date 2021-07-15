David Beckham, 46, & His Sons Cruz, 16, & Romeo, 18, Look Like Triplets In New Photo

David Beckham shared a new pic with his lookalike sons — and you won’t be able to tell them apart.

David Beckham and his sons look like doppelgängers in a surreal new selfie. The former soccer player, 46, shared a photo with Cruz, 16, and Romeo, 18, on Instagram on Thursday, July 15 to debut their new bold hairstyles — that, and to remind everyone that he set the style precedent, thank you very much.

In the snapshot, Romeo has abandoned his long brown locks in favor of a shorter platinum blonde cut — one that does not look much different from his dad’s hair. While his brother low-key evoked Justin Bieber, Cruz, on the other hand, also changed up his dark ‘do, opting for a vibrant bubblegum pink cut. Both ‘dos came courtesy of hairstylist Josh Wood.

David reminded his sons that he “did it first” in the IG caption. “Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90’s,” he wrote. “by the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it.” While Cruz’s dye appears to be new, Romeo debuted his new platinum blonde look in May. His dad similarly trolled him on Instagram, leaving a comment that read: “Nice hair” and “I wonder where u got that idea from,” complete with the laugh emoji.

Along with Romeo and Cruz, David also shares daughter Harper, 10, and son Brooklyn, 22, with longtime wife Victoria Beckham. Harper recently celebrated her birthday on July 10 — and her family made sure to pay tribute to her on the big day. Big brothers Romeo, Cruz, and Brooklyn shared throwback snapshots of themselves with their sister, calling her a “little legend” and calling her the “best little sister in the world.”

Victoria, on the other hand, shared a sweet throwback video of little Harper entering a room and showcasing her best tap dance skills. “Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out,” Posh Spice captioned the post. “Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything 💕we love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!!”

David also shared a black-and-white snapshot of himself holding a young Harper on Instagram and asked her to “please stop growing.” He wrote, “Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady ❤️ to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile ❤️ we love you so much big girl.”