Harper Beckham, 11, Looks So Grown Up While Holding Hands With Dad David At Paris Fashion Week

Harper Beckham and her dad David Beckham dressed in matching black outfits as they headed to a Paris Fashion Week event being thrown by Harper’s mom and David’s wife Victoria. The former star soccer player, 47, was a loving father as he held his youngest child and only daughter’s hand as they left their hotel on Thursday, March 2. Harper had a small smile on as the dad and daughter duo left the hotel.

Harper, 11, looked so grown up, as she sported a black suit over a white top heading to the event. She looked like she was having a great time in the City of Light for Fashion Week. David went for a similar dark look, with a black button-down and a deep blue tie. He also sported a pair of his signature sunglasses for the event. He gave a black-and-white look at his outfit on his Instagram, where he also tagged the watch company Tudor and Dior artistic director Kim Jones. “Show ready. Victoria Beckham, so excited,” he wrote with a heart emoji in the caption.

Most of David and Victoria’s kids went to go support the designer in her latest Fashion Week show. David also shared glimpses of his son Cruz, 18, on his Instagram Story. Victoria made a post thanking the family for attending also revealing that their eldest son Brooklyn, 23, also attended with his wife Nicola Peltz, 28. She did say the family missed their middle son Romeo, 20. “I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “Kisses from Paris.”

It’s clear that David and his daughter share a very special bond with one another. The father and daughter had similarly held hands on their way to Victoria’s fashion show at PFW back in September. Besides fashion shows, he soccer star and Harper had a double daddy-daughter date with another star athlete Tom Brady back in January. The former NFL pro and his daughter Vivian, 10, had a fabulous time with the Beckhams.

