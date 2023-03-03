Harper Beckham, 11, Looks So Grown Up While Holding Hands With Dad David At Paris Fashion Week

The father-daughter duo looked super stylish as they headed to go support Victoria Beckham in her show at Paris Fashion Week.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 3, 2023 12:59PM EST
View gallery
The Beckham family is seen Leaving The Victoria Beckham A/W 19 Catwalk show held at the Tate Britain in London. Pictured: David Beckham,Harper Beckham,Romeo Beckham,Hana Cross,`Victoria Beckham,Brooklyn Beckham,Cruz Beckham Ref: SPL5065054 170219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
The Beckham family seen leaving their hotel ahead of Victoria Beckham's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Harper Beckham,David Beckham Ref: SPL5526956 030323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham leaving the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. 17 Jan 2020 Pictured: David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA587497_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Harper Beckham and her dad David Beckham dressed in matching black outfits as they headed to a Paris Fashion Week event being thrown by Harper’s mom and David’s wife VictoriaThe former star soccer player, 47, was a loving father as he held his youngest child and only daughter’s hand as they left their hotel on Thursday, March 2. Harper had a small smile on as the dad and daughter duo left the hotel.

Harper and David hold hands as they head to a Fashion Week event. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Harper, 11, looked so grown up, as she sported a black suit over a white top heading to the event. She looked like she was having a great time in the City of Light for Fashion Week. David went for a similar dark look, with a black button-down and a deep blue tie. He also sported a pair of his signature sunglasses for the event. He gave a black-and-white look at his outfit on his Instagram, where he also tagged the watch company Tudor and Dior artistic director Kim Jones. “Show ready. Victoria Beckham, so excited,” he wrote with a heart emoji in the caption.

Most of David and Victoria’s kids went to go support the designer in her latest Fashion Week show. David also shared glimpses of his son Cruz, 18, on his Instagram Story. Victoria made a post thanking the family for attending also revealing that their eldest son Brooklyn23, also attended with his wife Nicola Peltz28. She did say the family missed their middle son Romeo, 20. “I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “Kisses from Paris.”

It’s clear that David and his daughter share a very special bond with one another. The father and daughter had similarly held hands on their way to Victoria’s fashion show at PFW back in September. Besides fashion shows, he soccer star and Harper had a double daddy-daughter date with another star athlete Tom Brady back in January. The former NFL pro and his daughter Vivian, 10, had a fabulous time with the Beckhams.

insert

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad