Riley Keough Confesses That She Knew She’d Marry Ben Smith-Petersen On Their 2nd Date

When you know, you know. Riley Keough, the daughter of late singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, said she knew her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, was the one for her by their second date. “When I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, ‘I’m going to marry him and have kids with him,’” the 33-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six star gushed on the March 1 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (seen below). “We didn’t even say, ‘I love you,’ yet.”

Riley added that although she had a feeling she found the one, she didn’t dare say anything so early on. “I thought, ‘If I tell him now, he will leave me here in Australia at the gas station,” she smiled. Things clearly worked out for the sweet couple, who tied the knot in 2015 after getting engaged in 2014.

Riley and her stuntman husband welcomed their first child together in privacy last year and only revealed the exciting news in the eulogy Riley wrote for her mother’s Graceland memorial in January, which Ben read on her behalf. “Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” the note read. Riley was photographed carrying a baby as she arrived in Los Angeles following her mother’s burial on Jan. 23. The photo, see here, is the first known image of Riley and Ben’s baby.

Riley’s daughter, whose name has not been announced, is the first great-grandchild of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, 77. The former couple have four grandchildren, three of which are still alive. Benjamin Keough is the second child Lisa Marie had with Danny, and he unfortunately died in 2020 at the age of 27. Lisa went on to have twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with Michael Lockwood. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Riley has not further commented on becoming a mom. Instead, she took to Instagram on Jan. 24 to remember her mother once more after the funeral services wrapped. The photo she posted was taken from the last time she saw her famous mom alive. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” she captioned the photo, which can be seen above.