Riley Keough Shares A Photo From The ‘Last Time’ She Saw Her ‘Beautiful Mama’ Lisa Marie Presley

Riley Keough, eldest daughter of Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie Presley, mourned her late mother with another poignant tribute on Tuesday, Jan 24. Riley, a new mom herself, shared a pic to Instagram of the last time she saw Lisa Marie. In the snap, Riley leaned in towards her mom as they sat for dinner at a restaurant. Riley, 33, wore a silver crop top and matching skirt, while Lisa wore a stylish black jacket with brass buttons, her hair falling in loose curls around her shoulders. Riley, bearing a strong resemblance to her mama, wore her hair long and straight.

“I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” she captioned the pic. “Grateful @georgieflores took this.” Lisa Marie tragically died on January 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas in Los Angeles. A previous January 9 carousel of photos shows Riley wearing the same eye-catching silver outfit, indicating that could have been the day of her last meeting with her mom.

Many of Riley’s 696K followers on the platform took to the comments thread to honor the late singer with tributes, as well. “Two beautiful women! The love for each other is eternal,” wrote one, while another remarked, “So sorry for your loss, Riley. Your mother was one of my heroes as her music has provided me with so much healing. I hope you feel the collective love and support of everyone that loved her and your family. We’ve got you!” Actresses Bijou Phillips and Chloe Grace Moretz also reacted with simple heart emojis.

Riley previously took to the platform to post a throwback photo with her mother, alongside a heart emoji, on January 20th. She and husband Ben Smith-Petersen announced during Lisa Marie’s memorial that they had secretly welcomed a baby girl.

Riley’s brother, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. “I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop,” she wrote in part via Instagram at the time. “A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.”

She has two younger sisters, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14, as well.