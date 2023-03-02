Lizzo Rocks Blue Hair To Deliver Viral Selena Gomez Quote In Fun New TikTok: Watch

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! And that’s exactly what “Truth Hurts” hitmaker Lizzo, 34, did with an old Selena Gomez, 30, interview audio on Mar. 2. “Milan y’all ready?”, the songstress captioned the TikTok video, along with Selena’s famous “blue hair” interview audio. In the clip, Lizzo showed off some blue highlights in her brunette tresses, along with bright-pink blush and a smokey eye.

Not only did the 34-year-old musician take the moment to debut her new hair, but she made sure to pay tribute to the Disney Channel alum, who also rocked a similar look during a 2007 interview. “I’ve got some blue going on!” Selena told the reporter at the time. “I like a little edge, a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party.” Of course, many of the ladies’ fans took to the comments to react to the iconic moment. “Team selenerrrr [sic],” one fan noted, seemingly alluding to Selena’s ongoing rumored feud with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

Meanwhile, a separate admirer added, “OH YES! MOST DEFINITELY!!” A few others chimed in and also speculated that Lizzo was claiming to be “Team Selena” with her latest post. “I knew you were team Selena,” a third fan wrote, while another chimed in, “I knew Lizzo was a real one!!!!!!!” This isn’t the first time that the Selena “blue hair” video has resurfaced either, as the 30-year-old re-posted the audio in a July 2021 TikTok video. “To my younger self, You’re not cool bro,” the Rare Beauty founder captioned the post at the time.

Lizzo’s post also comes amid Selena’s fishing trip with her little sister, Gracie, 9, on Mar. 2. The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the trip and even made sure to hold up her latest catch! “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!”, she captioned the post. In the second slide, Selena held up a fish by the mouth while she embraced her baby sis and smiled for the camera.

Selena recently announced she is taking a break from social media, but it appears that would only be TikTok, as she’s still been active on Instagram. The Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me star has recently made headlines in the last week for the rumored beef between Kylie and Hailey, as previously mentioned.

After the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a selfie via Instagram Stories with the caption, “this was an accident ?????”, many thought she was shading Selena. Selena originally posted a TikTok video where she said she laminated her eyebrows “too much”, and after Kylie and Hailey showed off their eyebrows hours later, fans accused them of causing drama. Despite this, both of the makeup mavens attempted to diffuse the online rumors and called the speculation “silly” and “unnecessary” in the comments section of a viral TikTok.