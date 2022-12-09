Selena Gomez Debuts Rainbow Hair Makeover In New TikTok Video: Before & After Photos

Selena Gomez can pull off just about anything and she proved that in her latest TikTok video. The 30-year-old showed off a brand new rainbow hairstyle which was down and wavy while cut in a short bob with front bangs.

Selena posted the video with the caption, “You gotta do what you gotta do.” In the video, Selena had her new hairdo under the hand dryer vent as she dried it. Her new hair featured all different rainbow streaks with pale yellow front bangs that covered up her forehead.

As for her outfit, she styled her new ‘do with a plunging, blue silk crop top with flared sleeves. She paired the top with high-waisted light-wash blue jeans that had gaping holes at the knees.

Just two days before showing off her new hairstyle, Selena posted a video of herself getting her makeup done while her long, dark brown hair was down and straight with her wispy front bangs off to either side of her face.

Selena is always switching up her hairstyles so we’re not surprised she debuted this new rainbow hair. In the past few days, she’s already rocked three different hairstyles. On Dec. 5, she was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she rocked newly dyed jet-black hair.

Her shoulder-length hair was down in a voluminous blowout with the ends flipped up and in towards her chin while parted in the middle with side bangs. While Selena can pull off any hairstyle she rocks, rocks, it’s uncertain whether or not her new rainbow hair was a wig or she dyed it.