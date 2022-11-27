Selena Gomez Smiles In Rare Appearance With BFF Raquelle On Thanksgiving Weekend

Selena Gomez went on a shopping spree after her extremely busy schedule of releasing new music and a new documentary. The pop star/actress was spotted taking in some retail therapy with her BFF Raquelle Stevens on Friday, Nov. 25 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rocking a stunning cream coat, matching pants and a white top, Selena looked ready for a cover shoot as she laughed alongside Raquelle while leaving the store.

As fans know, the pair are longtime buds, with Raquelle even appearing on Selena’s HBO show, Selena + Chef. Returning the favor, the Only Murders in the Building star stopped by Raquelle’s podcast Giving Back Generation earlier in the year to chat about friendship.

Meanwhile, Selena recently revealed her thoughts on that viral photo she took with Hailey Baldwin last month, which appeared to prove there’s no bad blood between the ladies after Hailey married Selena’s ex Justin Bieber. The actress confirmed such was the case during her recent interview with Vulture. When praised for making a stand with Hailey about “moving on” in the snap, Selena replied, “Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.”

Rumors of bad blood between Selena and Hailey have been going around since Selena broke up with Justin and Hailey went on to marry him in 2018. The flames were fanned a plenty because it was never clear when Selena and Justin officially broke up and Hailey and Justin began dating. However, Hailey insisted their love lines never crossed.

She explained that there were times that Justin and Selena “kind of [had] a back and forth,” but even in those cases, Hailey insisted that Justin and Selena were not “in a relationship” during that time. Rather, she said, they were “closing the door” on their “back and forth” relationship. “I can say, period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”