Selena Gomez Smiles In Rare Appearance With BFF Raquelle On Thanksgiving Weekend

Selena Gomez looked stunning in her all-white ensemble as she and Raquelle Stevens took in some retail therapy over the big holiday weekend.

By:
November 27, 2022 1:39PM EST
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' documentary premiere, AFI Fest, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2022
Selena Gomez arrives at the Drybar touch up station at the 74th Emmy Awards on at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Drybar at the 74th Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Selena Gomez went on a shopping spree after her extremely busy schedule of releasing new music and a new documentary. The pop star/actress was spotted taking in some retail therapy with her BFF Raquelle Stevens on Friday, Nov. 25 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rocking a stunning cream coat, matching pants and a white top, Selena looked ready for a cover shoot as she laughed alongside Raquelle while leaving the store.

Selena Gomez stunned leaving a Target in Florida on Nov. 26, 2022. (BACKGRID)

As fans know, the pair are longtime buds, with Raquelle even appearing on Selena’s HBO show, Selena + Chef. Returning the favor, the Only Murders in the Building star stopped by Raquelle’s podcast Giving Back Generation earlier in the year to chat about friendship.

Meanwhile, Selena recently revealed her thoughts on that viral photo she took with Hailey Baldwin last month, which appeared to prove there’s no bad blood between the ladies after Hailey married Selena’s ex Justin Bieber. The actress confirmed such was the case during her recent interview with Vulture. When praised for making a stand with Hailey about “moving on” in the snap, Selena replied, “Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.

Selena Gomez shopped with her BFF Raquelle Stevens in Florida in Nov. 2022. (BACKGRID)

Rumors of bad blood between Selena and Hailey have been going around since Selena broke up with Justin and Hailey went on to marry him in 2018. The flames were fanned a plenty because it was never clear when Selena and Justin officially broke up and Hailey and Justin began dating. However, Hailey insisted their love lines never crossed.

She explained that there were times that Justin and Selena “kind of [had] a back and forth,” but even in those cases, Hailey insisted that Justin and Selena were not “in a relationship” during that time. Rather, she said, they were “closing the door” on their “back and forth” relationship. “I can say, period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”

