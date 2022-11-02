Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Photo With Hailey Bieber: ‘It’s Not A Big Deal’

Selena Gomez revealed her thoughts on that viral photo she took with Hailey Baldwin last month, which appeared to prove there’s no bad blood between the ladies after Hailey married Selena’s ex Justin Bieber. The Only Murder in the Buildings star confirmed such was the case during her recent interview with Vulture. When praised for making a stand with Hailey about “moving on” in the snap, Selena replied, “Thank you. Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing.”

The interview came after Hailey revealed the timeline of her love life with Justin, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Rumors of bad blood between Selena and Hailey have been going around since Selena broke up with Justin and Hailey went on to marry him in 2018. The flames were fanned a plenty because it was never clear when Selena and Justin officially broke up and Hailey and Justin began dating. However, Hailey insisted their love lines never crossed.

She explained that there were times that Justin and Selena “kind of [had] a back and forth,” but even in those cases, Hailey insisted that Justin and Selena were not “in a relationship” during that time. Rather, she said, they were “closing the door” on their “back and forth” relationship. “I can say, period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”

Meanwhile, Selena dished about her upcoming Apple+ documentary, premiering November 4, called Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Filmed over the course of six years, the film follows the pop star’s mental- and physical-health struggles. It also gives a tease of new music for the singer. “We’ve actually been working for years on this new record, only because I want to be able to grow through my music,” she told Vulture. “I am the person who’s terrified of what will happen once it’s out, so I want it to be really well done and representative of where I am.”