Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami, 18, Models Tiny Pink Bikini In Hawaii

All grown up! Blonde beauty, Sami Sheen, 18, took to Instagram on Monday to show off her sexy metallic pink bikini while relaxing in Hawaii, sans parents Denise Richards, 52, and Charlie Sheen, 57. She captioned the photo of herself amid a waterfall backdrop with a single rainbow emoji and let her followers do the rest of the talking! In the snapshot, Sami rocked the two-piece swimsuit with nothing more than her accessories, which included a belly button piercing and gold hoop earrings.

After sharing the photo, Sami’s 122K followers flooded the comments section to gush over her revealing look. “U are so perfect it’s actually crazy,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Wow that’s a beautiful waterfall!!” A few others commented with many heart-eye and flame emojis, while some called her, “Heavenly,” and an “amazing beauty.” The next day, however, Sami spiced things up even further with a “belfie” in a black bikini. “some digitals for u,” she captioned the carousel of photos amid a stunning sunset.

This time, Bella Thorne‘s mom, Tamara Thorne took to the comments to compliment Sami. “Wow, you, this lighting , the swimsuit , the sunset , all magical,” she wrote, while another fan added, “yes these are everything.” In this stunning post, the 18-year-old rocked a one-piece swimsuit that was cheeky in the back with a cut-out front and center. Sami accessorized this look with the same gold hoop earrings she wore the day prior and also showed off her tiny arm tattoos!

Sami’s stunning vacation photos come two weeks after she took to Instagram to share a carousel of sexy Valentine’s Day snapshots in lingerie. “happy v-day,” she captioned the post, which showed off her baby-pink lingerie piece. And just two days after Christmas, the Los Angeles native bared it all once more with a snow-filled bikini photo on Dec. 27. “the grinch stole my clothes this year,” she joked in the caption.

As previously mentioned, Sami is the daughter of two A-list Hollywood celebrities. Denise most recently graced The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her presence, and Charlie starred on Two and a Half Men. Denise and the father-of-five were married from 2002 until they divorced four years later. Together they welcomed two kids: Sami and Lola Rose Sheen, 17. Now, the mom-of-three is married to actor Aaron Phypers, 50, who she tied the knot with in 2018.