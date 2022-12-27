Sami Sheen, 18, Rocks Bikini & Santa Hat In The Snow: Photo

Sami Sheen did not let the chilly weather stand in the way of her photoshoot and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 18-year-old posted a slew of sexy photos of herself on vacation in Montana, wearing a tiny white bikini and a santa hat while posing in the snow. Sami’s toned figure was on full display and she accessorized with chunky snow boots.

Sami posted the slideshow with the caption, “the grinch stole my clothes this year.” In the photos, Sami wore a tiny triangle halter-neck top with matching low-rise bottoms that were super cheeky. She posed in the snow while wearing knee-high furry white moon boots and a red and white santa hat while holding a cup of coffee.

Sami is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit so we were not surprised to see these swimsuit photos. She recently posted photos of herself taking an outdoor shower while rocking a pink bikini. The pink and white top tied at her shoulders while the high-waisted thong bottoms were super cheeky, revealing a ton of skin. She posted more photos in this sexy two-piece while lounging on the beach in Hawaii. She wore the tiny striped top with pink bottoms and topped her look off with huge gold hoop earrings.

Aside from this look, she recently wore a pink and white tweed houndstooth suit featuring a cropped jacket and matching high-waisted mini skirt lined with a silver chain. Tucked into her skirt was a ruffled white button-down shirt that was left open at her chest revealing a black bra and ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a pink Prada purse and tight black leather boots.