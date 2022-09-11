Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Sheen, 18, Wears Pink Bikini After Launching Successful OnlyFans

Sami Sheen, 18, showed off her toned body during her latest beach outing this past weekend. The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen wore a light pink bikini while striking various poses on the sand in Maui Hawaii, where she’s been vacationing. She had her long blonde hair down and at one point, carried a white purse with a long strap over one shoulder as she walked long the sunny location.

Sami’s latest photos come after her sister Lola also took to social media to share swimsuit and bike riding photos in Hawaii, indicating she was also on a the getaway with Sami. The pics were posted last week and showed Lola in a blue and white patterned bikini as she smiled and frolicked on the sand and in denim short overalls as she rode her bicycle. At one point, she also traced the shape of a heart in sand and looked like she was having a great time.

When Sami and Lola’s not getting attention for their Hawaii photos, they’re getting it from other kinds of pics. Sami has recently become super popular on the app, OnlyFans, where she posts several eye-catching photos of herself in lingerie and more. Although her decision to join the controversial app, which is known for allowing celebrities to post NSFW content, has received criticism from some of the public, Charlie recently said he’s accepted it because his ex Denise has.

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” the actor told Us Weekly on June 18 via his publicist, Jeff Ballard. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Sami first announced she joined OnlyFans in June and has been promoting it on social media ever since. For a set cost, her followers can access photos and video content she chooses to publish only on the OnlyFans platform. Other stars, like Bella Thorne, have also successfully used the app.