Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Youngest Daughter, 17, Is Adorable Bike Riding In Hawaii

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards‘ youngest daughter, 17-year-old Lola, gave an adorable update on her summer all the way from Hawaii. She took to Instagram on Sept. 6 to give fans a glimpse of the beautiful rainbow she spotted while on a bike ride on the tropical island, which could be seen making an appearance on the left side of her photo just above the rolling green hills. “spot the [raindbow]” she captioned the stunning snapshot, which can be seen below.

The photo also showed Lola straddling her silver bike on a paved roadway and closing her eyes, taking in the warm air around her. Her gorgeous blonde hair flowed behind her and she donned a pair of denim overalls worn over a blue bikini. She completed her summery look with black Converse sneakers. In the second photo Lola shared, she picked white flowers from a tree and had one fashioned behind her ear, while in a third photo, she positioned herself to the side and pushed her hair behind her ear, giving fans a view of the side of her torso and the several colorful bracelets she had stacked on her left hand.

Lola does not post on Instagram frequently, but all three of her posts from this summer depicted her spending time outdoors. Just one day before her bike ride, she shared photos of herself at the beach in Maui donning what appeared to be the same light blue bikini with a white floral print. In the three snapshots she shared, she laughed as she splashed around in the ocean, drew a heart in the sand, and walked into the water as the sun was setting.

At the beginning of August, Lola let her fans know she was vacationing in Lake Tahoe by posing in a bikini surrounded by tall trees. “i’ll be here,” she captioned the carousel as she looked up at the trees in a mismatched swimsuit. Her only other photo from 2022 is a dimly lit selfie from February that has the comment section disabled.

As Lola enjoyed some time in nature over the last few months, her older sister, 18-year-old Sami, and mother worked on a new business venture: OnlyFans. Sami found herself in the headlines after she announced her account on June 13, which was followed by disapproval from her father and support from her mother. The support from Denise, 51, then encouraged Charlie to see things differently, which he admitted on June 18. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” the 56-year-old actor told Us Weekly through his publicist at the time. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.” Denise created an OnlyFans account on June 23.