Britney Spears Rocks A Bikini As She Sunbathes In Maui With BF Sam Asghari

Britney Spears & BF Sam Asghari escaped to Hawaii for a romantic getaway, and Brit Brit shared all the highlights from their trip!



Well, isn’t this romantic! Britney Spears, 39, and Sam Asghari, 27, seem more in love than ever, and to prove it, they shared some incredible footage from their latest vacay. The pair recently took a romantic getaway to Maui, HI, and on June 21, the singer posted an envy-inducing video to her Instagram that chronicled every moment of their tropical rendezvous. “Let’s just say it was NICE!” she teased in the caption — and she’s not kidding!

Her vacation montage kicked off with a wide shot from their hotel suite, which offered a gorgeous panoramic view of the resort and crystal-blue ocean. As the video continues, the pair enjoy a drive through the mountains on a bright, sunny day, a dip in the pool, and Britney even includes one of her infamous dance breaks. While they catch some rays by the pool, Britney shows off her glistening tan while wearing a pink, tie-dye bikini and sipping an iced tea. Clearly, the sunbathing scene in Hawaii is A++!

“I had a couple of embarrassing moments of living each day like it was my last!,” Britney wrote in the caption about her trip, but then quickly added, “If you haven’t done that…I strongly suggest you do!” Sage advice from the Pop Princess herself. We’re glad to see her enjoying the finer things in life with a good man by her side! And don’t they look so cute!

Summer lovin’ continues to be in full bloom for the couple, who are all about sharing their love on Instagram for the whole world to see! On June 14, Britney posted a sultry photo of the Black Monday actor coming this close to kissing her, and she captioned the PDA pic with two mischievous devil emojis. But social media posts aren’t the only way the lovebirds show their affection for each other.

In fact, Sam is never shy about speaking what’s in his heart when it comes to Britney. “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” Sam told People in February 2021, shortly after the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.” Gentlemen, take notes! That is how you support an independent woman.