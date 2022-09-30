Denise Richards Enjoys Mother-Daughter Lunch With Sami Sheen, 18, In Calabasas: Photo

Denise Richards and Sami Sheen are putting the drama behind them! Denise, 51, and her beautiful daughter, 18, were seen grabbing lunch together on Friday, September 30, and the duo twinned in casual black in true mother/daughter style! In photos, the Wild Things star rocked a simple black tank top, jeans, and camo ball cap as she walked alongside her daughter with ex husband Charlie Sheen. Denise wore her famous sandy blonde hair in a side braid and finished the look with laid back sneakers. Sami fit right in, wearing an oversized black hoodie and black pants and carrying water bottles, a purse, and her cell phone. Sami’s ultra blonde hair was tucked underneath her hood and she covered her eyes with reflective sunglasses.

The rare sighting comes months after Sami’s shock June 13 announcement that she had joined OnlyFans, followed by an outraged response from her famous dad. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” Charlie told Us Weekly the same day. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Neither Sami nor her stunning mother seemed to pay much mind to the scathing comments, however, and just days after pledging support for her daughter, The RHOBH alum opened her own OnlyFans account, making the announcement via social media on June 23. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” Denise said in a statement HollywoodLife through her reps. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

On June 17, Denise took to Instagram to double down on her supportive comments. “Lots of negative comments on my social media this week,” she wrote on June 17. “I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle.”