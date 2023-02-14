Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Sheen, 18, Wears Pink Lingerie For Valentine’s Day

Sami Sheen, 18, took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to wish her followers a happy Valentine’s Day with some gorgeous new photos. In the pics, Sami is wearing a light pink bra, with a jacket hanging off her shoulders to give just a glimpse at what’s underneath. The location tag for the photo says “Link in Bio,” which directs fans to her OnlyFans account, a subscriber only page where users can pay to see more content from Sami.

For her Valentine’s Day shoot, Sami is lying on her bed with a giant heart-shaped pillow behind her. There’s also an oversized stuffed teddy bear, which features a happy Valentine’s Day message. Completing the V-day decorations are pink and red balloons in the background.

Sami, whose parents are Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, made her OnlyFans account shortly after her 18th birthday in March 2022 (she turns 19 in less than one month). After Sami announced the account, Charlie expressed his disapproval in an interview with Us Weekly. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” he explained. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I am unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

However, Denise publicly showed support for her teenage daughter, who she had previously been briefly estranged from. “Sami, I will always support you and always have your back,” Denise commented on Sami’s Instagram. “I love you.” In a subsequent interview, she said that she refused to be “judgmental” of her daughter, and said that Charlie shouldn’t be either.

Eventually, Charlie backtracked on his initial comments. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” he admitted. “Now, more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure.” Charlie and Denise also have a 17-year-old daughter, Lola, together.