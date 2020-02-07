Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers: The Truth About The Status Of Their Marriage Amidst Divorce Rumors

As rumors that Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, are heading for a split, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife their relationship status.

While the waters seemed rocky for Denise Richards and her husband of barely two years, Aaron Phypers, the couple seem to be heading toward smoother waters. “Denise and Aaron have been doing really well,” a source close to the couple shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He’s really supported her throughout all of these rumors circulating around the upcoming season of Housewives.” Even more telling of the steady status of the couple’s marriage, the source shared that Denise and Aaron, “have no idea where these supposed issues of cracks in their marriage have come from, but she’s just been really, really busy traveling for work.”

As the inevitable 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills approaches, the source reaffirmed that fans will “see him [Aaron] stick by her side a lot this season. He’s really there for her and you could even say this season has brought them closer together.” Then again, fans have wondered, given the amount of drama Denise has been dealing with between the cast and particularly Brandi Glanville, whether she would even consider returning to the series. But viewers can rest assured, “Denise plans on fulfilling all of her contractual obligations for this season of Housewives.”

When it comes to the antics of the show, though, the source shared, “Some of the drama has been unnecessary, but there have been some great times and she is happy to be able to be a part of the show.” Though Denise is incredibly busy with projects, including her time on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful among a slew of forthcoming films, “she still plans on continuing with the show this season and both Aaron, Charlie [Sheen, Denise’s ex-husband] and her children [Sam, 15, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8] have been supportive of her being on the show as well.”

So much drama has been swirling around Denise leading into the filming and eventual arrival of season 10. She’s reportedly been feuding with Brandi, who claims to have had an affair with Denise while married to her husband. As fans continue to wonder what’s really going on with the couple, Denise and Aaron showed off their love on Feb. 5 while tightly holding hands on the red carpet of the Monte Carlo Television Festival party in Los Angeles. Fans will have to wait and see what really goes down when RHOBH returns!