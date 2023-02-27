Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Still Wearing Bandage On Face From Tumor Removal 5 Months Ago: Photo

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at a troll who asked about a bandage that she was wearing on her face from a tumor removal back in October. The Good American founder, 38, shared a simple selfie, taken while working out, and a small bandage was visible on her cheek, as she sat in front of a treadmill and some weights on Sunday, February 26. Even though the bandage was just barely visible, some people took notice.

The photo was mostly a simple selfie, with Khloe looking fabulous in a white tank top, ready for her workout. She captioned the post with “Happy Sunday.” She also sported a cross necklace and another with a crystal. Her ex Tristan Thompson, who she shares two kids with, even gave a subtle show of support by liking the photo. The NBA player has liked a few of Khloe’s photos since their split, including recent shots of her in a sexy silver bikini.

One person asked, “what the heck is on your cheek,” and Khloe clapped back by speaking about her surgery and shut down the trolling comment. “A bandage,” she responded. “I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thanks for asking.”

Khloe had told her fans about her tumor removal in an Instagram Story back in October. The Kardashians star spoke about people asking about a bandage she was seen even then. “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few week,” she explained.

Khloe continued and said that she had a small blemish that she assumed was a pimple or something minor but opted to get it “biopsied” after it was still there for seven months. She said her doctor recommended “immediate” surgery to remove the tumor, and said she’d still be wearing bandages for the foreseeable future. “I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look,” she wrote.