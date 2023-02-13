Khloe Kardashian Strikes A Pose In Shimmery Bikini For Sexy Vacation Photos

The reality star shared a pair of beautiful bikini shots with some fantastic natural lighting on her Instagram, while enjoying her getaway.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 13, 2023 3:37PM EST
khloe kardashian
View gallery
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Khloe Kardashian stunned as she soaked in some sun during a vacation on Monday, February 13. The Good American founder, 38, posted two photos of herself in a silver bikini in front of a full-length window, as sunlight poured in. She basked in the light, as she posed for the two shots on her Instagram. She captioned the post simply with a white heart emoji.

Khloe leaned up against the wall in the shimmering silver bathing suit. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the sexy, tiny bikini. She also rocked a pair of large sunglasses and had a few bracelets on her wrist. She appeared to be taking her hair out of a ponytail and running her fingers through it in the second shot. She also appeared to have her “KoKo” necklace on.

Besides the shot of her in a silver bikini, she also shared a photo of herself seemingly in a brown one-piece bathing suit the day prior. After she posted the bathing suit shot, Khloe also posted a few shots from a photoshoot of herself with her older sister KimBoth women wore bikini tops and skirts, with Khloe in black while Kim rocked a gray look. She simply captioned the post “Calabasas Girls.”

Khloe relaxes in a sexy pink bikini, while on vacation. (SplashNews.com)

The mother of two looked fantastic in all of the photos. Khloe revealed that she’s super strict about her workout routine in an Instagram Story earlier in February. She wrote about how she prioritizes making time to exercise before her kids wake up for the day. “Before I get my girl up for school, I get it in and done with for the day,” she wrote.

The bikini photos haven’t been the only amazing looks that Khloe has shown off recently. When she attended her mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble’s dinner with Dolce & Gabbana, she rocked a sexy, leopard-print catsuit for the occasion, while she wore her hair up in a ponytail.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad