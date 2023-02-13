Khloe Kardashian Strikes A Pose In Shimmery Bikini For Sexy Vacation Photos

Khloe Kardashian stunned as she soaked in some sun during a vacation on Monday, February 13. The Good American founder, 38, posted two photos of herself in a silver bikini in front of a full-length window, as sunlight poured in. She basked in the light, as she posed for the two shots on her Instagram. She captioned the post simply with a white heart emoji.

Khloe leaned up against the wall in the shimmering silver bathing suit. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the sexy, tiny bikini. She also rocked a pair of large sunglasses and had a few bracelets on her wrist. She appeared to be taking her hair out of a ponytail and running her fingers through it in the second shot. She also appeared to have her “KoKo” necklace on.

Besides the shot of her in a silver bikini, she also shared a photo of herself seemingly in a brown one-piece bathing suit the day prior. After she posted the bathing suit shot, Khloe also posted a few shots from a photoshoot of herself with her older sister Kim. Both women wore bikini tops and skirts, with Khloe in black while Kim rocked a gray look. She simply captioned the post “Calabasas Girls.”

The mother of two looked fantastic in all of the photos. Khloe revealed that she’s super strict about her workout routine in an Instagram Story earlier in February. She wrote about how she prioritizes making time to exercise before her kids wake up for the day. “Before I get my girl up for school, I get it in and done with for the day,” she wrote.

The bikini photos haven’t been the only amazing looks that Khloe has shown off recently. When she attended her mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble’s dinner with Dolce & Gabbana, she rocked a sexy, leopard-print catsuit for the occasion, while she wore her hair up in a ponytail.