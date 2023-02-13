Tristan Thompson Has A Surprising Reaction To Khloe Kardashian’s Sexy New Bikini Photos

Tristan Thompson, 31, reacted to his ex Khloe Kardashian‘s latest set of bikini photos, proving he’s still publicly showing her love. The NBA player, who split from the 38-year-old Good American creator in Dec. 2021 after fathering another child, liked the Feb. 13th Instagram post that included two snapshots of her posing in the flattering shimmery silver two-piece. She showed off her toned abs and added sunglasses to her look as she ran her hands through her hair and looked confident, in the photos.

The beauty shared a simple white heart emoji in the caption of the post, which was also had likes from many others. Fan responses were also full of compliments and support. “You look so amazing,” one fan wrote, while another called her “beautiful.”

Tristan’s latest reaction to Khloe’s new photos comes just a week after she seemingly confirmed reconciliation rumors weren’t true. During a Twitter Q&A with fans, one fan wrote, “whos your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE.” Khloe didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True [Thompson] and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!” she wrote.

Despite not being romantically involved with Tristan, with whom she shares True and a six-month-old son, Khloe supported him last month, when his mother, Andrea Thompson, unexpectedly passed away. She was by his side and her and her family attended the funeral before she took to social media to share a bittersweet tribute to the grandmother of her children.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” Khloe wrote in a post, which included photos of Andrea with her and her family. “Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult.”