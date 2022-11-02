Khloe Kardashian Wants To Meet Maralee Nichols & The Baby She Shares With Tristan Thompson (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian, 38, wants to get to know Maralee Nichols, the woman who recently welcomed a son, Theo, with her ex and father of her two children, Tristan Thompson. The reality star, who was unaware of Maralee and Tristan’s romance until Maralee was expecting the now 11-month-old, wants her daughter True, 4, and three-month-old son to “get to know” their siblings, which includes Prince, 5, whom Tristan shares with ex Jordan Craig, even if the latter was conceived while she was still in a relationship with the basketball player. “Khloe wants her kids to have a loving and communicative relationship with their two other brothers even though they do not have the same mothers,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Khloe knows firsthand how very important it is to have a close relationship with your siblings and she would never want to deny her children this,” the source continued. “For True and her son to get to know their other siblings, Khloe knows that she first has to get to know Maralee, as she already has a friendly repertoire with Jordan. She has been putting this off and putting this off, but she is ready to meet Maralee and ready for her kids to meet their brother. She thinks that it would be wonderful for True and True’s baby brother to have a play date with Theo.”

Our insider has also claimed that although Khloe wants to meet Maralee and her son, who can be seen in the photos below, Tristan isn’t quite so ready. “Tristan has been trying to get this to not happen for months now and so Khloe has just kind of dropped it,” the insider explained. “But it is something that she has been thinking about a lot because their children are going to grow up very fast and she doesn’t want to miss the chance.”

Tristan confirmed that Theo was his son back in Jan. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote in an Instagram Story message at the time. He also pledged to “amicably” raise their son, while “sincerely’ apologizing to “everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately.”

Since the news made headlines, Khloe and Tristan parted ways romantically and have been co-parenting their two children. “Khloe still wants Tristan there for the special moments, she feels it’s important for her kids to have those memories with him and bond,” a previous source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s aware that people are going to have opinions about her inviting him around but she’s not going to let that stop her from doing what’s best for her kids.”