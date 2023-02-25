Christina Aguilera Reportedly Has ‘No Issues’ With Pink Despite Apparent Shade

The drama surrounding Pink’s comments about the “Lady Marmalade” music video and the apparent shade they included towards her co-star Christina Aguilera hasn’t bothered the “Genie in a Bottle” singer at all! After Pink dissed the 2001 project as “not fun” because of certain “personalities” on set, causing fans to cry “shade,” Christina responded by saying she has no issues with Pink and “enjoyed their professional time together,” according to TMZ.

In case you missed it, during an interview with BuzzFeedUK, Pink claimed the iconic 2001 music video for “Lady Marmalade,” which was part of the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! and featured vocals by Lil Kim and Mýa as well, was “a lot of fuss.” Pink added, “There were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice!”

Before Christina had a chance to respond, Pink was already on the apology tour, telling folks the singers’ feud was no big secret and that they had already moved on from it. “Back then, our personalities did not mix at all and that was ok,” Pink said on the Who Talking to Chris Wallace. “We hugged it out and kissed it out and we have many times since.”

As for the apparent shade, Pink offered, “The shade…where people get it twisted with me is that if you ask me a question I’m going to answer it honestly. I’m going to tell you my experience of how it happened. That’s not shade, that’s just honesty.” She continued, “I should know better by now that total honesty doesn’t work in this world. People want to hear nice things and want you to clean it all up for them and that’s just not my way.”

The beef between the two powerhouse vocalists has been brought up before, as Pink said she almost came to blows with Christina at a club back in the day during her 2017 interview on Watch What Happens Live. However, Pink insisted again that the two women have put it all behind them. “We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It’s that simple. I feel so good about that.”