Pink Claps Back After Being Accused Of Shading Christina Aguilera: ‘Y’all Are Nuts’

Image Credit: BEI/Shutterstock

Pink isn’t feeding into the narrative about her and Christina Aguilera’s now-defunct feud. After fans accused the “Try” singer, 43, of throwing “shade” at her “Lady Marmalade” collaborator, 42, the mother-of-two took to Twitter to set the record straight. “Y’all are nuts,” she tweeted on Sunday, Feb. 19. “Xtina had s*** to do with who was on that song.”

The drama all started after Pink ranked their iconic 2001 collab “Lady Marmalade” at the bottom of her “most iconic music videos,” during an interview with BuzzFeedUK. Admitting to some unrest on set, the “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” singer revealed the beloved video, “wasn’t very fun to make.”

“I’m all about fun,” she said, “And it was like, a lot of fuss, and there were some personalities.” Hinting where the tension lay, Pink said she and Christina’s other collaborators, Lil Kim and Mýa, “were nice” to work with. (Missy Elliott, who produced the track, was also featured in the single and video.)

Pink’s tweet clarified her comments, explaining why she in no way meant to call out X-Tina. “If you don’t know by now- I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened,” she wrote.

Her tweet ended on a heated note, as she told the public, “I’m zero percent interested in your f****** drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling… And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and s***.”

Pink and Christina have addressed their former feud in the years since the hit song. The “So What” singer remembered how the clash began, telling VH1’s Behind The Music how a record exec tried to claim the best parts of the song for the “Genie In A Bottle” songstress.

In the 2009 special, she remembered someone in the meeting asking, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part.'” But Pink wasn’t having it. “I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f****** meeting’s about.'”

Pink’s tweet ended by letting everyone know she wasn’t just paying lip service to her former rival. Reminding everyone that the duo once shared a smooch, she wrote, “Also- I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her a**.”

Christina once confessed to playing a game of Spin The Bottle with Pink and friends during a 2019 episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, reported by Entertainment Tonight. Though the “Beautiful” singer “was excited about a kiss,” things did not go as planned.

As X-Tina recalled, “I was like, oh, kissing, like, all’s good, maybe no, you know, whatever. She put her hand up like this [over her mouth]. I was like, oh, that’s what we’re doing? Alright. She don’t wanna get ‘Dirrty.'”

Pink confirmed the party tale, telling Variety in 2021 that they did lock lips at one of her birthday parties. “That was a fun party,” she mused.

The mother of two wasn’t lying about having a full plate. Pink released her latest album Trustfall on Friday, Feb. 17.