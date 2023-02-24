‘The Hills’ Star Kaitlynn Carter Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Kristopher Brock

The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, 34, gave birth to her second child, a baby girl, and is glowing with happiness! The TV personality shared the adorable birth announcement via her Instagram on Feb. 24, and made sure to include a handful of photos from the special day. “… and then there were 5…,” she captioned the post, along with a white heart emoji. The main photo included one of her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, holding his newborn baby. Finally, the third photo pictured Kaitlynn smiling from ear to ear as she held her child in her arms.

Soon after she shared the post, many of her followers flooded the comments to gush about the family’s latest arrival. “Congrats!!!”, The Hills alum Audrina Patridge wrote, while Linda Thompson, 72, added, “Awwww!! Beautiful! Congratulations sweetheart!” Style icon Rachel Zoe also made sure to send her best to the little one and quipped, “love her already!!” The couple has yet to reveal their daughter’s name and other private details at this time.

Kaitlynn and her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, announced they were expecting a baby girl on Oct. 27, 2022, via Instagram. “baby girl,” she captioned the post of her pregnant belly. In the photo announcement, the actress rocked a grey lace bra and unbuttoned khaki pants, as she did her makeup in the mirror. Kristopher was also in the photo, as his reflection showed him sitting on their bed holding the camera.

Many of Kaitlynn’s 919K Instagram followers took to the comments section to congratulate her and her man on the new baby. Many celebrities also commented, including Brody and Brandon Jenner‘s mom Linda. “Oh wow! This is fabulous news! congratulations to you and Chris! Rowan will be the best big brother… I’m so happy for you!!”, the blonde beauty wrote. A seperate pal, Amanda Stanton Fogel, added, “Omg!!! congratulations you two!!”

As mentioned above, this is Kaitlynn and Kris’ second child together. The pair first welcomed their son, Rowan, on Sept. 30, 2021. “our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love ,” she captioned the photo of her breastfeeding the baby. Many admirers commented on this post as well, and wished her the best. “Congratulations! I’m so happy for you! You have wanted children for a long time!”, one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Congrats momma!”

The 34-year-old and Kristopher have been together since around 2020 – 2021. Notably, Kaitlynn dated Brody Jenner, 39, from 2013 to 2019. They had a non-legally binding wedding in Bali in 2018, but split the following year. The Jenner family is still very supportive of Kaitlynn, as they continue to comment on her posts and send her plenty of love frequently. She also famously dated singer Miley Cyrus, 30, for six weeks back in 2019. She appeared on Whitney Port’s, Instagram Live on April 16, 2020, and explained how dating Miley changed her life. “After Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought…okay, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I was on my own,” Kaitlynn explained. “I had no expectations that anyone would give a s*** about me by myself. I had no plan in place.”