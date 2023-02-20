Queen Latifah Takes Son, 4, To Harlem Globetrotters Game: See Courtside Photos

Queen Latifah and her adorable son were joined by her partner Eboni Nichols for the fun day out in New York City.

Queen Latifah, 52, made a rare public appearance with her son on Sunday. The doting mother and the four-year-old attended the Harlem Globetrotters game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY along with her partner Eboni Nichols. The trio sat courtside and flashed smiles as they cheered on the players and wore casual outfits.

Latifah’s outfit included a white long-sleeved top and matching sweatpants. She also added a white baseball cap and blue and white sneakers. Her son wore a long-sleeved dark blue jumpsuit and white, green, and red sneakers, and Eboni, 44, wore a denim outfit.

The outing comes after Latifah publicly acknowledged both her son and Eboni for the first time during her acceptance speech for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards. She called them both her “loves” and proudly wished everyone a “Happy Pride,” in the memorable moment. Since she’s usually a very private person when it comes to her personal life, the speech was a headline-making one.

When Latifah’s not spending time with her family, she’s continuing to wow in the music world. One of her most recent performances was at the 2023 Grammy Awards along with Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Salt-N-Pepa, and more. It was one of biggest highlights of the night and brought hip hop fans everywhere to their feet.

The day after the big collaborative performance, Latifah took to Instagram to share incredible photos of her on stage. She wore a sparkly black baggy outfit as she belted out some of her hits and had a high twisty bun in her hair. “CELEBRATING 50 years of Hip-Hop at the #GRAMMYS last night,” she captioned the post before adding various emojis. She also posted photos and video of her confidently posing on the red carpet in a glowing black dress with a tie section in the upper front, while waving and smiling to onlookers.

