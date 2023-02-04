Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship

Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright.

She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013.

The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins.

Queen Latifah is currently hosting a new Audible series titled Unity in the Community as of Feb. 2, 2023.

From Beauty Shop to The Equalizer, it’s no surprise that actress Queen Latifah, 52, is a household name. The brunette beauty has starred alongside some of the most successful actors including Jada Pinkett Smith, Jimmy Fallon, and more. However, when Queen Latifah isn’t busy working on the set of hit TV series and films she is often spotted with her long-time partner, Eboni Nichols. Below is everything to know about her, their relationship, and more!

Who Is Queen Latifah’s Partner?

Even though the 52-year-old starlet is a major success, so is her partner, Eboni! The 40-something beauty is a successful professional choreographer. Not only is she a professional dancer, but she’s even toured alongside some of the biggest names in music including with Rihanna, Beyonce, Usher, and more, per her Emmys bio. Eboni earned her B.F.A from Chapman University in Southern California where she studied Theatre and Dance.

In addition to touring alongside successful singers, Eboni choreographed “all five seasons” of the hit show Jane the Virgin. The talented woman also worked on the ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat, per The US Sun. Although Eboni is primarily known for her work as a choreographer she previously spent some times as a Laker Girl for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA. Some of her other choreography work included setting up routines for hit movies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Office Christmas Party, and Girls Trip.

Their Relationship

Queen Latifah (b. Dana Elaine Owens) met her partner of over a decade in 2009 while on the set of the hit show Dancing with the Stars. Later, the duo made their relationship official in 2013, however, they continue to remain a relatively private couple. Dana is so private that she even told The New York Times in 2008 that she would not discuss her personal life. “I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life,” she told the outlet. “You don’t get that part of me. Sorry. We’re not discussing it in our meetings, I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want. You do it anyway.”

Although the “Ladies First” hitmaker has not publicly talked about Eboni too many times, she did make sure to thank her partner during her 2021 acceptance speech for BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award. “Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love. Peace. Happy Pride!”, she said at the time. Notably, this was the first time that the Emmy-winner named her partner publicly, per The Cut.

Do They Have Children?

Eboni and Queen Latifah welcomed a baby boy named Rebel in 2019, as previously reported by Radar Online. The pro dancer was spotted with a baby bump in Oct. 2018 and soon enough the pair became proud moms! Most recently, the Steel Magnolias star was spotted out running errands with sweet baby Rebel, 4, in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. During the outing, the mom-of-one rocked a long-sleeve t shirt, blue shorts, and Nike sneakers alongside her little one. Her mini-me was spotted wearing a blue shirt with monster trucks, black shorts, and an adorable pair of tiny Crocs!