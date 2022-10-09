Queen Latifah & Son Rebel, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her son Rebel! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of Rebel, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.

The outing comes as a surprise to fans, as Latifah has kept her personal life, including her sexuality, extremely private ever since she came on the scene as a musical artist in 1989 with her classic hip-hop track “Ladies First.” While speculation about her being gay has followed her career, Latifah told The New York Times in 2008, “I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life.” She added, “I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want, you do it anyway.”

With Latifah’s low-profile, little was known about her romantic life, including if she had ever started a family. However, rumors slowly started to build that Latifah and Eboni, a former LA Lakers cheerleader and choreographer, were an item after reportedly meeting on Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and beginning a relationship in 2013. After several hints of a romance dropped by Latifah herself, it was confirmed that something was obviously going on with the pair when they welcomed Rebel in 2019, according to lovebscott, who first confirmed the boy’s name as well.

At the 2021 BET Awards, however, Latifah appeared to confirm both her relationship with Eboni and her parenting status. After she graced the stage to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award, the Living Single vet closed out her speech by saying “Happy Pride,” before making one of her first public tributes to her significant other and her child. Yet, she still kept it a bit coy, as she said, “Eboni, my love” and “Rebel, my love” with a touch to her heart.