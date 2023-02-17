Nicole Scherzinger & Thom Evans Seen Together For 1st Time Since Reported Split On Vacation Together

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger appear more in love than ever while taking a relaxing vacation at Calamigos Guest Ranch in Malibu! The rugby star took to his Instagram to share a gushing post about his ‘love’ Nicole following their romantic getaway for the Valentine’s Day holiday. The Pussycat Dolls star posed with a glass of red wine, a cleavage-baring red dress and a matching red lip, while Thom captioned the pic, “A wonderful few days away my love. You really are my everything @nicolescherzinger.” Thom also shared a video of the pair in his Instagram Stories, showing the two together in an otherwise empty pool, enjoying their time off.

Just a few days prior, Nicole posted similar sentiments on her Instagram, showing off more of the couple’s time at the celeb hotspot. The singer shared an image of herself lounging in an outdoor bath, picnicking on the beach with her man and cozying up on the couch. She wrote under the series of images, “A relaxing Valentine’s getaway,” with a heart emoji at the end.

These posts from the couple of three years come just a few weeks after the Masked Singer judge took to Instagram to deny rumors they had broken up. Nicole posted a screenshot of a report from The Sun, which claimed the two, who met on while Thom was competing on X-Factor: Celebrity, had gone their separate ways. “Wow, this is news to us,” Nicole wrote alongside the article. “What a joke.” She also reportedly included a laughing-crying emoji and tagged Thom, adding, “See you for Valentine’s Day babe.” The rugby star shared a similar post, himself, also clapping back at the rumors.

The Sun’s report claimed that a source informed them Thom was witnessed having a tearful conversation with friends while out at dinner, and told his fellow diners he was currently staying with a pal after moving out of Nicole’s apartment. A source told the outlet, “Thom looked distraught – he was saying things had gone wrong and now he’s back in the UK for the foreseeable, while Nicole lives in LA.”

Despite the rumors, Nicole and Thom appear to be going strong, and continuing to show off their love on social media. On Valentine’s Day, in addition to her picturesque getaway post, Nicole also shared a photo of her and her man snuggled up to a big teddy bear that held a heart that said ‘Happy Valentine’s Day.’ She captioned it, “Happy Valentines Day y’all from me and my [heart emoji].”