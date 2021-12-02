Timeline

Nicole Scherzinger’s Boyfriends: A Timeline Of Her Dating History

Nicole Scherzinger has had a number of relationships since hitting the scene as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls. Take a look at her boyfriends right here!

Nicole Scherzinger skyrocketed to fame as the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls and her trajectory has yet to peak, as she has found success in a solo singing career, acting and as a judge on such shows as The X Factor and The Masked Singer. With all the high-profile gigs, Nicole has certainly garnered the attention of quite a few would-be beaus. Keep reading to find out all about the beauty’s bevy of boyfriends, both current and past!

Nicole Is Currently Dating Thom Browne

Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans attend the amfAR charity dinner held during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Domenico Stinellis/AP/Shutterstock)

Nicole and Thom Brown, a former rugby star, made their relationship official in January 2020 after meeting on The X Factory: Celebrity where Nicole was a judge and Thom was competing as part of singing trio Tristar. When they celebrated their one-year anniversary, Thom took to his Instagram to share a sweet message, writing, “In a year that’s been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light.” Nicole replied, “You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much.”

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor Dimitrov, seen here at ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament in 2021, dated Nicole for three years. (Jean Catuffe/LiveMedia/Shutterstock)

Towards the end of 2015, Nicole was linked with Bulgarian pro tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. Grigor was the first Bulgarian to earn a top 10 ranking and the first to earn more than $1 million in his career. Although they seemed to be going strong for a few years, the pair reportedly split in July 2018.

Pajtim Kasami

Pajtim Kasami
Pajtim Kasami, seen here in Zurich, Switzerland in 2021, dated Nicole for two months. (SPP-JP/Shutterstock)

Nicole appears to like her boyfriends to be athletic, as she started dating Swiss soccer star Pajtim Kasami in early 2015. The romance was brief however, as it was reported they broke it off after two months.

Harry Styles

Nicole Scherzinger Harry Styles
Nicole and Harry Styles reportedly hooked up in 2013. (Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Nicole and pop superstar Harry Styles briefly hooked up in 2013, per The Sun. She was a judge on The X Factor when Harry appeared on it in 2010.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton Nicole Scherzinger
Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger attend the British Fashion Awards in 2014. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

One of Nicole’s longest relationships was with British race car driver Lewis Hamilton. After meeting at the 2007 MTV Europe Music Awards in Munich, the pair would go on to have an on-again/off-again romance up until 2015, when they finally split for good.

Dane Cook 

Dane Cook
Comedian Dane Cook, seen here performing, reportedly kissed Nicole outside a night club in Hollywood in 2007. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Way back in October 2007, Nicole reportedly kissed comedian Dane Cook outside a Hollywood night club, according to several outlets. Other than the one-time smooch, there is little known about their relationship.

Talan Torriero 

Laguna Beach alum Talan Torriero spent 2005 to 2007 as Nicole’s paramour, as reported by The Sun. Nicole was said to have called it off to focus on her singing career.

Nick Hexum

Nick Hexum
Nick Hexum of 311, seen here performing in 2020, was reportedly engaged to Nicole back in the early 2000s. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Nicole met the lead singer of 311, Nick Hexum, backstage at a concert in 2000, per Ranker. The darling duo reportedly dated for almost four years and were even engaged at one point.

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon
Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke pose for ‘The Masked Singer’ in 2019. (Vince Bucci/Fox/PictureGroup/Shutterstock)

Famous comedian and television host Nick Cannon was said to have spilled the beans about hooking up with Nicole during an interview with radio personality Big Boy in 2014, according to The Sun. When asked which Hollywood starlets he has been romantically involved with, Nick mentioned Nicole.

 