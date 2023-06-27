Nicole Scherzinger Engaged To BF Thom Evans After 3 Years Of Dating: ‘I Said Yes’

Moana actress Nicole Scherzinger, 44, is headed down the aisle after an exceptionally romantic seaside proposal! In a sweet pair of Instagram photos you can view below, the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman covered her mouth with surprise as boyfriend of three years Thom Evans, 38, got down on his knee and presented a ring to her. She went barefoot in the sand with a perfect red pedicure, and wore a lovely blue floral sundress and off-white fedora, pulling her hair into a long ponytail. Thom was also barefoot, and wore a pair of khaki shorts and a short-sleeved button-down shirt as he popped the big question.

In the second photo, she wrapped her arms around her husband to be and gazed lovingly into his eyes. From a distance, her new sparkler could be seen as her left hand rested on his shoulder — it appeared to be a design with a tasteful row of glittering diamonds. “I said yes,” Nicole captioned the June 27 photos, along with emojis of a black heart and diamond ring. Thom also took to his own verified Instagram account with the same two photos, but captioned them, “My Ever After 💍❤️.”

Nicole’s announcement sent many of her 5.8 million followers, including a few famous friends, into a frenzy. “Congrats Nicole! 🙌🙌🙌” wrote fellow actress Rebel Wilson, while Tamar Braxton echoed the sentiment with a “Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Supermodel Naomi Campbell also chimed in with a simple “congratulations,” along with champagne glass and heart emojis, and comedian Dane Cook remarked, “Congrats to you both! This is awesome!”

The news comes six months after a troubling report emerged that the couple had broken up in early February. Just three weeks later, however, they were spotted making out in Los Angeles in the rain, seemingly as in love as ever after a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway. Nicole and the Rugby pro first met on the set of X Factor: Celebrity in 2019, and made their first official red carpet appearance in January of 2020 at a Golden Globes afterparty in Los Angeles.