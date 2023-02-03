Nicole Scherzinger & Thom Evans Reportedly Split After 3 Years Of Dating

Nicole Scherzinger has split from her reported fiancé Thom Evans. The 43-year-old and the rugby pro, 37, have reportedly ended their relationship according to The Sun. The athlete was seen having an emotional conversation with with friends at a London restaurant where he apparently told them he was “staying with a friend” after leaving an apartment he had to travel around the globe with his now ex. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment.

“Thom looked distraught — he was saying things had gone wrong and now he’s back in the UK for the foreseeable, while Nicole lives in They’ve had the most amazing relationship, and they’ve plastered it all over the internet for all to see – if anything a lot of people thought they were pretty smug about it to be honest, so there might be a bit of humble pie here,” they also added.

The couple were last in London where they held hands leaving a restaurant. Both Thom and Nicole were smiling, and appeared to be in good spirits on January 15 as they strolled past photographers at the The Maine restaurant in Mayfair. Nicole looked absolutely gorgeous in a black leather bustier under a black suit, accenting with a red lipstick. Meanwhile, her former beau also twinned in black as they looked like a picture perfect couple.

In a recent interview, the X Factor judge confessed that Thom is her current celebrity crush. “When I was a kid it was Jonathan Knight from New Kids On The Block!” she said to Woman magazine, “Now, it’s my boyfriend. I mean, look at him,” she added just days before their split, with no indication of trouble in paradise.

The pair met when he was on the The X Factor: Celebrity back in 2019, when he competed with a rugby singing group Tristar. They then reportedly became engaged during a Mykonos getaway, with Nicole hinting that she was already thinking of a honeymoon. “I’m dying to go to Tahiti. I’d honeymoon there,” the Hawaii born star teased to Us Weekly.