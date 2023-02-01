Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Plunging White Bikini For Sexy New Selfies: Photos

Nicole Scherzinger is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 44-year-old showed off her incredibly toned figure in a slew of selfies while wearing a plunging white bikini.

Nicole posted the photos with the caption, “Let discipline carry you when motivation won’t. Beast mode work out. Below 3 degree celsius ice bath. Sauna stretch it out.” In the photos, she rocked a white halterneck bikini top that tied in the front and was extremely low-cut, revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching low-rise bottoms and opted out of any makeup, revealing her fresh, bare face.

Aside from these sexy photos, Nicole shared a video of herself dancing around her bathroom while dancing around her bathroom, showing her backside twerking, and stretching. She posted the video with the caption, “A little progress each day, adds up to big results. Happy #manaMonday @mana_movement.”

Nicole seems to really love this bikini as she wore the same one while on vacation in Hawaii. She posted a video and photos of herself on a boat from her vacation wearing the two-piece alone and with a long-sleeve, sheer white crochet maxi dress cover-up on top.

Aside from the sexy white bikini, she recently wore a tan, high-rise one-piece swimsuit with a gaping cutout on the chest that revealed major cleavage while taking a plunge in an ice bath. Nicole posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Monday Mood. Ice bath at 37 degrees Fahrenheit for 6 minutes. No pain. No gain. #focused #mondaymotivation.” Nicole’s brown swimsuit featured a crisscross halter neckline with a cutout on the chest and a completely open back.

The swimsuit was a super high-rise, showing off a ton of skin in the front, while the back was extra cheeky, making the bathing suit even sexier. She accessorized her look with a pair of square black and gold sunglasses and she threw her hair back into a messy bun.