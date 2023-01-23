Nicole Scherzinger’s Trainer Shares 7-Step Workout Routine You Can Do In Your Living Room: Exclusive 

It’s no secret that Nicole Scherzinger has the most insanely toned figure and the secret to the singer’s amazing body is her trainer, Paolo Mascitti. Luckily, Paolo shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the 7-step workout routine that tones up your entire body, that you can do while stuck at home.

“When you’re stuck at home it is easy to get lazy and fall into unhealthy habits but if you choose to workout instead, your overall physical and mental health can improve dramatically,” Paolo admitted.

Paolo shared his 7-step full-body workout routine below, which is easy to follow, plus, he gives you exact steps on how to expertly master each exercise, which you can see below.

The Routine:

“15 walkout to shoulder tap

15 squat

15 squat jump

16 plank to pushup (8 each side)

10 pendulum lunge (10 each side)

20 jumping lunges

12 blast-off pushups

Rest for 10-15 seconds between each move, repeat the entire circuit 4 times.”

Step 1: Walk out to shoulder tap

1. “Stand with your feet together, core engaged, and hands at sides.

2. Bend forward at your hips to place your hands on the floor in front of you. You can bend your knees a little if you need to.

3. Walk your hands forward until you’re in a high plank, with your palms flat on the floor, hands shoulder-width apart, shoulders stacked directly above your wrists, legs extended, and core engaged.

4. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder while engaging your core and glutes. Keep your hips as still as possible. Try not to rock at the hips. Do the same thing with your left hand to right shoulder.

5. Walk your hands back toward your feet and stand up to return to the starting position.”

Step 2: Squat

1. “Stand with your head facing forward and your chest held up and out.

2. Place your feet shoulder-width apart or slightly wider. Extend your hands straight out in front of you to help keep your balance. You can also bend the elbows or clasp the fingers.

3. Sit back and down like you’re sitting into an imaginary chair. Keep your head facing forward as your upper body bends forward a bit. Rather than allowing your back to round, let your lower back arch slightly as you descend.

4. Lower down so your thighs are as parallel to the floor as possible, with your knees over your ankles. Press your weight back into your heels.

5. Keep your body tight, and push through your heels to bring yourself back to the starting position.”

Step 3: Squat Jump

1. “Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

2. Start by doing a regular squat, then engage your core and jump up explosively.

3. When you land, lower your body back into the squat position to complete one rep. Land as quietly as possible, which requires control.”

Step 4: Plank to Push Up

1. “Start in a high plank position with your arms straight and your hands placed directly underneath your shoulders.

2. Squeeze your abs and your glutes. Your head and neck should stay neutral, with your eyes looking a few inches in front of your hands.

3. Keeping your body in a strong plank position, lower down onto your right forearm, followed by the left, so you’re in a forearm plank.

4. While keeping your core tight and squeezing your legs, push your right hand into the ground, followed by the left, to press back up to a high plank.

Step 5: Pendulum Lunge

1. “Stand with your feet together, arms down by your sides.

2. Step back (about 2 feet) with your right foot, landing on the ball of your right toe and keeping your heel off the ground.

3. Bend both knees to lower into a reverse lunge, creating two 90-degree angles with your legs. Your right knee should tap the floor. Keep your chest lifted, back flat, and your glutes and core engaged.

4. Push through the heel of your left foot to return to standing and without pausing, step forward about 2 feet and lower into a forward lunge.

5. Your legs should form two 90-degree angles, but this time, your left knee should be the one that taps the floor.

6. Push through the heel of your right foot to return to standing, stepping back immediately into another rep.”

Step 6: Jumping Lunges

1. “Start standing with feet shoulder-width apart.

2. Jump your left leg forward and your right leg back into a lunge with both knees at 90 degrees.

3. Jump up and switch your legs in midair so that you land in a lunge with your right leg in front.

4. Continue jumping back and forth, pausing as little as possible.”

Step 7: Blast-Off Push Up

1. “Start in a high plank position with your palms flat on the floor, hands shoulder-width apart, shoulders stacked directly above your wrists, legs extended behind you, and your core and glutes engaged.

2. Bend your knees and push your butt back toward your heels, and then explode from that position back to a high plank and immediately bend your elbows and bring your chest toward the ground to do a push-up. As you bend your elbows and lower toward the ground, your elbows should be at about a 45-degree angle to your body (you can make adjustments based on what feels best for your shoulders).

3. Push back up to high plank, maintaining a strong core and flat back. This is 1 rep.”

As for some ways to get motivated to do this workout, Paolo suggested, “There is so much that we cannot control right now but turning those isolating days into something productive will do so much for our mental state. Reminding yourself about the reward and health benefits that come along with keeping up good habits will help you overcome obstacles and triggers. Also, make yourself accountable. Talking to your partner or friends about your goals will make you more likely to follow through. And share your progress and your struggles.”