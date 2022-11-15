Nicole Scherzinger, 44, Rocks Sexy Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit While Taking An Ice Bath: Photos

Nicole Scherzinger is always rocking some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 44-year-old wore a tan, high-rise one-piece swimsuit with a gaping cutout on the chest that revealed ample cleavage while taking a plunge in an ice bath.

Nicole posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Monday Mood. Ice bath at 37 degrees Fahrenheit for 6 minutes. No pain. No gain. #focused #mondaymotivation.” Nicole’s brown swimsuit featured a crisscross halter neckline with a cutout on the chest and a completely open back.

The swimsuit was a super high-rise, showing off a ton of skin in the front, while the back was extra cheeky, making the bathing suit even sexier. She accessorized her look with a pair of square black and gold sunglasses and she threw her hair back into a messy bun.

Aside from this swimsuit, Nicole has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits lately and one of our favorites was her plunging V-neck sequin bralette with a high-waisted short mini skirt on a new episode of The Masked Singer.

Nicole posted a video of herself dancing while wearing a sleeveless silver sequin bralette that put her ample cleavage on full display. She styled the bralette with a high-waisted white leather mini skirt that was skintight and super short.

Nicole’s skirt had silver buckles down the entire front and was cut out on the sides while covered with crystal sequin fringe. As for her accessories, she rocked a pair of metallic silver pointed-toe pumps and massive diamond dangling earrings. She had her long dark black hair down in loose waves while the top half was pulled back into a high ponytail.