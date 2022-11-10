Nicole Scherzinger Dances Around In Plunging Sequin Crop Top & Short Mini Skirt In New Video

Nicole Scherzinger is always rocking some sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did on a new episode of The Masked Singer. The 44-year-old posted a video of herself wearing a plunging V-neck sequin bralette with a high-waisted short mini skirt.

Nicole posted a video of herself dancing and wearing the outfit with the caption, “Only backstage on the set of Masked Singer will you be trying to do a reel and a GOPHER head just randomly walks by in the background.” In the video, she wore a sleeveless silver sequin bralette that put her ample cleavage on full display. She styled the bralette with a high-waisted white leather mini skirt that was skintight and super short.

The skirt had silver buckles down the entire front and was cut out on the sides while covered with crystal sequin fringe. As for her accessories, she rocked a pair of metallic silver pointed-toe pumps and massive diamond dangling earrings. She had her long dark black hair down in loose waves while the top half was pulled back into a high ponytail.

We love seeing what fun and sexy outfits Nicole is going to wear on the show and aside from this sparkly bralette, another one of our favorite looks was when she channeled one of Cher’s most iconic outfits in a skintight, sparkly red jumpsuit with a massive cutout on the bodice.

Her red velvet sleeveless jumpsuit was skintight and covered in sparkles while the neckline was a crisscross halter. The entire front of the one-piece was cut out revealing her toned abs and tiny waist while the chest revealed ample cleavage and sideboob.