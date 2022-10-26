‘The Masked Singer’ Exclusive Preview: Nicole Scherzinger Is Convinced Robo Girl Is America Ferrera

After Robo Girl’s latest performance, one clue has Nicole Scherzinger thinking she has the correct guess when it comes to Robo Girl’s identity. “I’m stuck on the Lindsay Lohan clue, okay? I think that this could be America Ferrera. Becuase Lindsay Lohan has been in Ugly Betty,” Nicole says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 26 episode of The Masked Singer.

The audience doesn’t agree with Nicole’s guess and starts to boo! “How dare you! I made you loosen up your buttons,” she quips. Nick Cannon jokes that Nicole has been sitting next to Ken Jeong way too long.

During the October 26 episode, the legendary Miss Piggy will be serving as a guest panelist. Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Animal, and more Muppet favorites will be making an appearance on The Masked Singer stage. Fozzie Bear will be the backstage correspondent for the night.

This episode marks Kermit’s return to The Masked Singer after competing as the Snail in season 5. Kermit will be performing the classic Muppets song “Rainbow Connection” with Nicole, Ken, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke.

Two new characters will enter the competition on October 26. By the end of Muppets Night, two celebrity contestants wll be unmasked to the world. The celebrities who have been revealed so far include William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, Daymond John as Fortune Teller, Brady Bunch brothers as the Mummies, Mario Cantone as Maize, and Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid.

The battle for the Golden Mask Trophy is heating up in a major way. In season 8, the masked celebrities have a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The talent is on another level this season! The Masked Singer season 8 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.