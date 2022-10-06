Nicole Scherzinger Channels Cher & Selena In Cutout Red Jumpsuit For ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

Nicole Scherzinger sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did on The Masked Singer. The 44-year-old channeled one of Cher’s most iconic outfits when she wore a skintight, sparkly red jumpsuit with a massive cutout on the bodice.

Nicole posted a video of herself prancing around in her outfit with the caption, “It’s giving Cher. All new @maskedsingerfox tonight!” Her red velvet sleeveless jumpsuit was skintight and covered in sparkles while the neckline was a crisscross halter. The entire front of the one-piece was cut out revealing her toned abs and tiny waist while the chest revealed ample cleavage and sideboob.

The entire back of her outfit was cutout and she accessorized with silver sparkly, pointed-toe pumps and dangling diamond earrings. As for her glam, Nicole had her long jet-black hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle, which was also a nod to Cher. Cher wore a similar red jumpsuit at a live performance back in 1972. Cher’s outfit featured the same neckline and instead of being velvet, it was red sequin stripes. Cher’s cutout was also much larger, putting her entire stomach on display.

Aside from Cher, we were getting serious Selena vibes from Nicole’s outfit. In 1995, Selena performed on stage wearing a purple sparkly halterneck jumpsuit with a crisscross neckline with a cutout on the bodice and flared hems.

Nicole is always rocking sexy outfits on The Masked Singer and aside from this look, she recently wore a tight blue, long-sleeve sequin turtleneck top tucked into matching pants. Her high-waisted trousers were baggy in the front and cinched in at her tiny waist. Nicole accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and gorgeous glam.