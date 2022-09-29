Nicole Scherzinger Debuts New Bubblegum Pink Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Nicole Scherzinger looked unrecognizable when she showed off her new bubblegum pink hair makeover. The 44-year-old debuted her new hairstyle while judging The Masked Singer and her hair looked fabulous. Nicole’s new hairdo was down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves while super long.

Nicole’s hair was done by hairstylist, Davontae’ Washington, who gave her lusciously long locks that ended below her chest and dyed a bright pink while her roots were left black. She styled her new ‘do with a tight black, long-sleeve sequin turtleneck top tucked into matching pants. Nicole’s high-waisted trousers were baggy in the front and cinched in at her tiny waist.

Nicole accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps and gorgeous glam. Aside from her new hair, which was the star of the show, Nicole rocked a super sultry smokey eye done by Wendi Miyake, who gave Nicole some metallic silver and bright blue eyeshadow and a thick black cat-eye liner. A glossy bubblegum pink lip accentuated her new hair and some diamond hoop earrings tied her look together.

When Nicole isn’t dressed to the nines, she is usually rocking no makeup while lounging on beach vacations in bikinis. While we love seeing her dressed up, seeing her in bikinis is just as fun. Just the other day, she posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a black string bikini while on the beach in Portugal. She looked stunning in the two-piece that featured a tiny top and matching high-rise bottoms.

Nicole’s bikini featured an extremely tiny triangle top with matching bottoms that were low-rise in the front but high in the back. The side-string bottoms were super cheeky, putting her bare butt on display.