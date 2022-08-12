Nicole Scherzinger Slays Metallic Gold Bikini & More Sexy Swimsuits In New Video From Hawaii: Watch

Nicole Scherzinger is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 44-year-old looked gorgeous in an incredibly plunging metallic gold bikini top and a low-cut black bikini.

Nicole posted the video with the caption, “Take me back to Hawaii with my fellow Filipino.” In the first shot of the video, Nicole wore a skinny strap halterneck gold bikini top that barely covered up her chest and she styled it with a high-waisted, sheer white skirt with floral applique on it.

In the second part of the video, Nicole wore a black bikini top with thick straps and a plunging V-neckline with a gold clasp in the center and a strap across her chest. She styled the top with a pair of matching, skintight high-waisted black bottoms.

Nicole has been vacationing all over the world this summer and her swimsuits just keep getting sexier. Aside from these two, Nicole celebrated her birthday in Mykonos when she rocked a red and white triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted pants.

She posted a slideshow of photos from the trip and the first photo was a selfie of her wearing the bikini top which had rainbow cloth straps. She accessorized with a long pearl necklace and styled the bikini top with matching high-waisted, skintight pants.

In another photo from the slideshow, Nicole looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve, sheer white mesh mini dress with a V-neck slip underneath, accessorizing with a pair of strappy gladiator sandals.

For her last outfit, Nicole rocked a gold triangle bikini top with a high-waisted, flowy patterned midi skirt as she posed in the ocean with her boyfriend, Thom Evans.