Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Red & White String Bikini While On Vacation In Mykonos

Nicole Scherzinger has been on a European vacation for weeks and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The 44-year-old celebrated her birthday in Mykonos when she rocked a gorgeous red and white triangle bikini top that revealed major cleavage and she styled the top with matching high-waisted pants.

Nicole posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Thank you so much for all the beautiful birthday wishes this last week. My heart is so full.” In the first photo, she posted a selfie wearing the bikini top which had rainbow cloth straps. She accessorized with a long pearl necklace and styled the bikini top with matching high-waisted, skintight pants.

In another photo from the slideshow, Nicole looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve, sheer white mesh mini dress with a V-neck slip underneath, accessorizing with a pair of strappy gladiator sandals.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights *EXCLUSIVE* Providenciales, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS - Kristin Cavallari soaks up the sun in a black bikini during a boat day with her kids on the 4th of July in Turks and Caicos. Shot on 07/04/22. Pictured: Kristin Cavallari BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

For her final outfit, Nicole rocked a gold triangle bikini top with a high-waisted, flowy patterned midi skirt as she posed in the ocean with her boyfriend, Thom Evans.

While on vacation, Nicole has been wearing a slew of sexy bikinis and outfits and one of our favorites was her halterneck blue bikini with a gaping cutout on the chest. In the photo, Nicole rocked a spaghetti strap halterneck top with matching skinny side bottoms, putting her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

Aside from this gorgeous two-piece, Nicole also wore a skintight, white silk maxi dress. The flowy dress featured a corset bodice and a plunging V-neckline and she accessorized with metallic gold sandals and a bold red lip.