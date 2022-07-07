Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Red & White String Bikini While On Vacation In Mykonos

Nicole Scherzinger looked stunning in a plunging red & white checkered bikini while on vacation in Mykonos for her birthday.

July 7, 2022 1:01PM EDT
Image Credit: Eliotpress/MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger has been on a European vacation for weeks and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The 44-year-old celebrated her birthday in Mykonos when she rocked a gorgeous red and white triangle bikini top that revealed major cleavage and she styled the top with matching high-waisted pants.

Nicole posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Thank you so much for all the beautiful birthday wishes this last week. My heart is so full.” In the first photo, she posted a selfie wearing the bikini top which had rainbow cloth straps. She accessorized with a long pearl necklace and styled the bikini top with matching high-waisted, skintight pants.

In another photo from the slideshow, Nicole looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve, sheer white mesh mini dress with a V-neck slip underneath, accessorizing with a pair of strappy gladiator sandals.

For her final outfit, Nicole rocked a gold triangle bikini top with a high-waisted, flowy patterned midi skirt as she posed in the ocean with her boyfriend, Thom Evans.

While on vacation, Nicole has been wearing a slew of sexy bikinis and outfits and one of our favorites was her halterneck blue bikini with a gaping cutout on the chest. In the photo, Nicole rocked a spaghetti strap halterneck top with matching skinny side bottoms, putting her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

Aside from this gorgeous two-piece, Nicole also wore a skintight, white silk maxi dress. The flowy dress featured a corset bodice and a plunging V-neckline and she accessorized with metallic gold sandals and a bold red lip.

