Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Cutout Blue Bikini On Vacation In Europe: Photos

Nicole Scherzinger has been busy traveling all over Europe with her boyfriend, Thom Evans, for vacation and her latest look was gorgeous. The 43-year-old posted a slew of selfies wearing a halterneck blue bikini with a gaping cutout on the chest revealing ample cleavage.

In the photo, Nicole rocked the spaghetti strap halterneck top with the matching skinny side bottoms, putting her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

Aside from this gorgeous two-piece, Nicole also wore a skintight, white silk maxi dress. The flowy dress featured a corset bodice and a plunging V-neckline and she accessorized with metallic gold sandals and a bold red lip.

Another one of our favorite outfits that she wore on her trip was a yellow two-piece set. She rocked a plunging V-neck corset crop top with a matching high-waisted pleated mini skirt as she danced around to a live band.

Just the other day, Nicole rocked yet another sexy bikini while on a boat in Ibiza. She posted a slideshow of photos from the boat with the caption, “Summer is officially here…” In the photos, she wore a CAMILLA bathing suit and matching sarong. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized reflective sunglasses and opted out of any makeup, showing off her fresh face.

Later that same day she slipped into a gorgeous bright yellow and white long-sleeve floral dress. The maxi dress featured a high neck and cutouts on the sleeves and she accessorized with braided metallic gold sandals.