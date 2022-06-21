Nicole Scherzinger, 43, Shows Off Her Pretty Printed Bikini As She Celebrates Summer With BF Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did while aboard a boat in Ibiza on vacation with her boyfriend Thom Evans. The 43-year-old rocked a plunging, blue patterned halterneck bikini with a matching sarong.

Nicole posted a slideshow of photos from the boat with the caption, “Summer is officially here…” In the photos, she wore a CAMILLA bathing suit and matching sarong. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized reflective sunglasses and opted out of any makeup, showing off her fresh face.

Nicole has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits on her vacation and later that same day she slipped into a gorgeous bright yellow and white long-sleeve floral dress. The maxi dress featured a high neck and cutouts on the sleeves and she accessorized with braided metallic gold sandals.

Before jetting off to Ibiza, Nicole spent the past few weeks in London where her outfits were on point. One of our favorite looks was when she stepped out to Langan’s Restaurant wearing a colorful animal print patterned midi dress.

She wore the long-sleeve, flowy Camilla Xanadu Rising Long Split Front Twist Dress which had a low-cut V-neckline and a slit on the front of the skirt. She accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, a black crossbody purse, and a bold red lip.

A day before that, she rocked yet another patterned look by the brand. This time, she wore a tight, low-cut scoop neck teal tank top with a Camilla Panel Detail Hooded Jacket in Xanadu Rising on top and a matching pair of high-waisted Camilla Bias Cut Drawstring Pant in Surrealist Xanadu.