Nicole Scherzinger, 43, Shows Off Her Pretty Printed Bikini As She Celebrates Summer With BF Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger looked fabulous in a printed bikini & sarong while on a boat in Ibiza with her boyfriend Thom Evans.

By:
June 21, 2022 1:35PM EDT
nicole scherzinger
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Coral Gables, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello can’t stop laughing during a fun day out on the beach with her besties in Miami on Monday. The superstar singer who was rencetly spotted enjoying a tip to Italy sported a cheeky blue two piece and a huge smile throughout. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Honolulu, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Farrah Abraham shows off her curves during a birthday vacation to Hawaii. The Teen Mom looked great in a tiny bikini as she frolicked in the ocean. Pictured: Farrah Abraham BACKGRID USA 5 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Eliotpress/MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did while aboard a boat in Ibiza on vacation with her boyfriend Thom Evans. The 43-year-old rocked a plunging, blue patterned halterneck bikini with a matching sarong.

Nicole posted a slideshow of photos from the boat with the caption, “Summer is officially here…” In the photos, she wore a CAMILLA bathing suit and matching sarong. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized reflective sunglasses and opted out of any makeup, showing off her fresh face.

Nicole has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits on her vacation and later that same day she slipped into a gorgeous bright yellow and white long-sleeve floral dress. The maxi dress featured a high neck and cutouts on the sleeves and she accessorized with braided metallic gold sandals.

Before jetting off to Ibiza, Nicole spent the past few weeks in London where her outfits were on point. One of our favorite looks was when she stepped out to Langan’s Restaurant wearing a colorful animal print patterned midi dress.

She wore the long-sleeve, flowy Camilla Xanadu Rising Long Split Front Twist Dress which had a low-cut V-neckline and a slit on the front of the skirt. She accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, a black crossbody purse, and a bold red lip.

A day before that, she rocked yet another patterned look by the brand. This time, she wore a tight, low-cut scoop neck teal tank top with a Camilla Panel Detail Hooded Jacket in Xanadu Rising on top and a matching pair of high-waisted Camilla Bias Cut Drawstring Pant in Surrealist Xanadu.

More From Our Partners

ad