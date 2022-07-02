Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Bikini In Mykonos As She Celebrates 44th Birthday: Photos

Nicole Scherzinger wore a bikini top in Mykonos while celebrating her 44th birthday.

July 2, 2022 4:15PM EDT
Nicole Scherzinger Mykonos July 2022
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 44th birthday in the best way possible! On July 2022, she was seen in Mykonos while posing in a patterned bohemian inspired bikini top, dangly triangular earrings, dainty rings, and a minimalist necklace. She also sported a slinky black skirt and had her signature raven hair pushed to the side while she smiled directly at the camera. In another snapshot, she ran her fingers through her hair, showing off her classy gold bracelets.

This isn’t the only time we’ve seen the talented singer pose for the cameras in flattering bikinis while on vacation. In June 2022, she took to her Instagram to show off in a dark blue swimsuit with a halter top while in Spain. About a week earlier, she posted photos of herself in Ibiza while stunning in a blue and white bedazzled bikini while on a lavish boat.

The Pussycat Dolls star member showed off her figure in the series of confident photos, clearly in prime shape. However, she has fortunately had the opportunity to work with a renowned personal trainer, Paolo Mascitti. Paolo has spoken EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, showing off his expert knowledge of how to get an ultra toned figure like Nicole’s.

However, the exercise buff made sure to have readers obtain healthy and realistic standards for their body, and to not compare themself to others. “It’s hard to say, ‘I want to look like Nicole, so I’m going to do exactly what Nicole’s doing,’” he said in November of 2020. “I have to treat all of my clients differently,” he added. “She’s been working out all her life. She has a certain body type. I would say just be healthy. Don’t try to compare yourself to somebody else. The best shape for you may be extremely different for Nicole.”

“She’s extremely athletic. You have to keep changing [her] workout. It has to be challenging – not just physically, but also mentally. She doesn’t like [to] repeat very much. She likes to move around. She’s extremely powerful and you have to be aware when you’re training her. It’s like training an athlete” he continued while describing Nicole’s intense workout routine.

