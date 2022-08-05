Nicole Scherzinger, 44, Sizzles In Navy String Bikini While Out On The Water: Photo

Nicole Scherzinger is making the best of her hot girl summer! The Pussycat Dolls member and Masked Singer judge, 44, took to her Instagram on Friday, August 5 to let her fans know she is enjoying a sun-soaked holiday by a gorgeous lake. Rocking a chic navy bikini, the “Buttons” hitmaker looked incredible as she lounged on a float cross-legged and quoted Coco Chanel in her caption. “Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen,” the star wrote.

It has certainly been quite the summer break for the former reality star, as she has been bopping around to a few gorgeous locales, enjoying the scenery and relaxing in a plethora of bikinis. Last month, she was in Mykonos, where she basked in the Mediterranean climate while rocking a patriotic two-piece featuring red, white and blue stripes. While in Spain, she took in the glorious sights while donning a halter neck blue bikini with a gaping cutout on the chest. When she stopped by the party island of Ibiza, Nicoel added a pretty patterned sarong to her bikini collection, and it looked absolutely fabulous.

Accompanying the bronzed-toned beauty on her escapades has been her current beau, Thom Evans, a former rugby star. The pair made their relationship official in January 2020 after meeting on The X Factory: Celebrity where Nicole was a judge and Thom was competing as part of singing trio Tristar. When they celebrated their one-year anniversary, Thom took to his Instagram to share a sweet message, writing, “In a year that’s been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light.” Nicole replied, “You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much.”

Before Thom, Nicole was partnered up with Bulgarian pro tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. Grigor was the first Bulgarian to earn a top 10 ranking and the first to earn more than $1 million in his career. Although they seemed to be going strong for a few years, the pair reportedly split in July 2018. She has also been linked to Harry Styles, British race car driver Lewis Hamilton and comedian Dane Cook.