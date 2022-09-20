Nicole Scherzinger, 44, Rocks Tiny Black String Bikini With Cheeky Bottoms While In Portugal: Photos

It’s no secret that Nicole Scherzinger has an amazing figure and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 44-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a black string bikini while on the beach in Portugal. She looked stunning in the two-piece that featured a tiny top and matching high-rise bottoms.

Nicole posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Sun-day Bun-day Fun-day.” Nicole’s bikini featured a triangle top with extremely tiny panels on the chest which revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching bottoms that were low-rise in the front but high in the back. The side-string bottoms were super cheeky, putting her bare butt on display. She accessorized her look with a pair of black rectangular sunglasses and wet, beach waves.

Nicole has been on a roll with swimsuit photos lately and just recently she posted a montage video from a lake trip when she wore a plunging V-neck brown bikini top with high-waisted distressed denim shorts. Her tiny waist was on full display in the outfit while she stood on top of a paddleboard and posted the video with the caption, “Hey! Happy Labor Day from my family to yours!”

Aside from her brown bikini, she recently posted a slideshow of photos wearing a blue two-piece with the caption, “Worry less. Paddle more. #lakelife.” In the photos, Nicole wore a blue Melissa Odabash bikini featuring a low-cut, scoop neck top with spaghetti straps that revealed ample cleavage. Her incredibly toned six-pack abs were on display while a blue patterned sarong was tied around her waist. She topped her look off with a pair of oversized gold aviator sunglasses.