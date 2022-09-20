Nicole Scherzinger, 44, Rocks Tiny Black String Bikini With Cheeky Bottoms While In Portugal: Photos

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her incredible figure when she rocked a super tiny black string bikini while on the beach in Portugal.

September 20, 2022
It’s no secret that Nicole Scherzinger has an amazing figure and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 44-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a black string bikini while on the beach in Portugal. She looked stunning in the two-piece that featured a tiny top and matching high-rise bottoms.

Nicole posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Sun-day Bun-day Fun-day.” Nicole’s bikini featured a triangle top with extremely tiny panels on the chest which revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with matching bottoms that were low-rise in the front but high in the back. The side-string bottoms were super cheeky, putting her bare butt on display. She accessorized her look with a pair of black rectangular sunglasses and wet, beach waves.

Nicole has been on a roll with swimsuit photos lately and just recently she posted a montage video from a lake trip when she wore a plunging V-neck brown bikini top with high-waisted distressed denim shorts. Her tiny waist was on full display in the outfit while she stood on top of a paddleboard and posted the video with the caption, “Hey! Happy Labor Day from my family to yours!”

Aside from her brown bikini, she recently posted a slideshow of photos wearing a blue two-piece with the caption, “Worry less. Paddle more. #lakelife.” In the photos, Nicole wore a blue Melissa Odabash bikini featuring a low-cut, scoop neck top with spaghetti straps that revealed ample cleavage. Her incredibly toned six-pack abs were on display while a blue patterned sarong was tied around her waist. She topped her look off with a pair of oversized gold aviator sunglasses.

