Nicole Scherzinger, 44, Rocks Tiny Brown Bikini & Daisy Dukes While Paddleboarding

Nicole Scherzinger is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation for Labor Day weekend. The 44-year-old posted a montage video from her trip and she wore a plunging V-neck brown bikini top with high-waisted distressed denim shorts. Her tiny waist and fabulous figure were on full display in the outfit while she stood on top of a paddleboard.

Nicole posted the video with the caption, “Hey! Happy Labor Day from my family to yours!” Lately, Nicole has been posting a slew of photos and videos of her paddleboarding, and aside from her brown bikini, she recently posted a slideshow of photos wearing a blue two-piece with the caption, “Worry less. Paddle more. #lakelife.”

In the photos, Nicole wore a blue Melissa Odabash bikini featuring a low-cut, scoop neck top with spaghetti straps that revealed ample cleavage. Her incredibly toned six-pack abs were on display while a blue patterned sarong was tied around her waist. She topped her look off with a pair of oversized gold aviator sunglasses.

While Nicole has been spending a lot of time on the lake, she was also just celebrated her birthday in Mykonos when she rocked a gorgeous red and white triangle bikini top that revealed major cleavage and she styled the top with matching high-waisted pants.

She posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Thank you so much for all the beautiful birthday wishes this last week. My heart is so full.” In the first photo, she posted a selfie wearing the bikini top which had rainbow cloth straps. She accessorized with a long pearl necklace and styled the bikini top with matching high-waisted, skintight pants.